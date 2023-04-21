First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $18.75

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.75 and last traded at $18.75, with a volume of 15811 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BUSE. Raymond James cut their target price on First Busey from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Busey in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on First Busey from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th.

First Busey Stock Down 1.4 %

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.86.

First Busey Announces Dividend

First Busey ( NASDAQ:BUSE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.09). First Busey had a net margin of 26.36% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $120.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that First Busey Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. First Busey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.92%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, with a total value of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,652.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,850 shares in the company, valued at $817,181.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gregory B. Lykins bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.73 per share, for a total transaction of $90,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 114,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,598,652.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $325,330 and have sold 31,302 shares valued at $772,726. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of First Busey

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in First Busey by 0.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 328,890 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,335,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,021 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in First Busey in the first quarter valued at about $176,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in First Busey by 49.7% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,656 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 9,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in First Busey by 4.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,684,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,019,000 after buying an additional 104,955 shares during the last quarter. 49.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Busey Company Profile



First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.



