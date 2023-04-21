First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF) Raised to “Outperform” at National Bank Financial

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:FCXXF – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on FCXXF. Desjardins initiated coverage on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued a buy rating for the company. TD Securities upped their price target on First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust from C$21.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th.

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $12.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.17. First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $10.55 and a 52 week high of $13.51.

About First Capital Real Estate Investment Trust

First Capital is a leading developer, owner and manager of mixed-use real estate located in Canada's most densely populated cities. First Capital's focus is on creating thriving urban neighbourhoods to generate value for businesses, residents, communities and our investors.

