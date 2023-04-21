First National Bank of Hutchinson Buys 3,923 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 329.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 0.9% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,095,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the third quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,288,000. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $243.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 336,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,605,046. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $202.05 and a 12-month high of $259.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $236.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $226.92.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

