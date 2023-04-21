First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $339,000 Stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

First National Bank of Hutchinson decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

Shares of ACWX traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.60. The stock had a trading volume of 379,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,223. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12 month low of $38.81 and a 12 month high of $50.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.10. The company has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

