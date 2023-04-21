First National Bank of Hutchinson Has $683,000 Position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lowered its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating) by 75.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,139 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,885 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IDV. BTS Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $532,000. Security National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 13,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,726,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 153,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Merchants Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. First Merchants Corp now owns 19,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IDV traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.28. The stock had a trading volume of 983,002 shares. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.88. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $30.57 and a 12 month high of $35.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.91.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.