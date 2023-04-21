First National Bank of Hutchinson Purchases New Stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

First National Bank of Hutchinson purchased a new stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,315,068,000 after purchasing an additional 488,655 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 12.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in Linde by 88.9% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 936,553 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $252,486,000 after purchasing an additional 440,797 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Linde by 537.0% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 482,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,476,000 after purchasing an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Linde by 180.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 558,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $178,402,000 after purchasing an additional 359,480 shares during the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Linde

In other news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,036,953.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Trading Down 0.4 %

LIN stock traded down $1.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $366.00. 547,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,417,270. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $346.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $327.82. Linde plc has a 52-week low of $262.47 and a 52-week high of $367.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.13 billion, a PE ratio of 44.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.25. Linde had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 12.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 13.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $1.275 per share. This represents a $5.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. Linde’s payout ratio is 61.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Linde from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $370.67.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases. The company also offers gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.

