First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 17,039 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

First National Bank of Hutchinson cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 65,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,039 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 21.4% of First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,175,261,000 after buying an additional 4,746,312 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,813,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,004,012,000 after purchasing an additional 2,568,971 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV traded down $0.25 on Friday, reaching $413.41. 1,484,534 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,226,685. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $349.53 and a 12 month high of $439.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $404.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.35. The stock has a market cap of $311.01 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

