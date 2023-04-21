First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) Position Boosted by Ignite Planners LLC

Ignite Planners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 2,111.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84,976 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,134 shares during the quarter. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF comprises 2.3% of Ignite Planners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF were worth $5,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 35,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Dfpg Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 7,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $317,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ SKYY traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $64.54. The stock had a trading volume of 69,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,706. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.76. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $54.50 and a twelve month high of $81.46.

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

