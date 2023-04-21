First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.

FPF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 390,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.77.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 8.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 47.7% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 17,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $295,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 31.6% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.

