First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:FPF)

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.1075 per share on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 1st.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.5% per year over the last three years.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Price Performance
FPF traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.22. 390,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 172,889. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.98. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 1 year low of $14.59 and a 1 year high of $20.77.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund engages in the investment current income and a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded in 1999 is headquartered in Wheaton, IL.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (FPF)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.