First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.

FEI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.73.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FEI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund by 31.8% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000.

First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.

