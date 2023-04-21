First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (NYSE:FEI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 20.6% annually over the last three years.
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
FEI stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 119,232. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.81. First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.02 and a 12 month high of $8.73.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund
First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Company Profile
First Trust MLP & Energy Income Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company, which invests in a portfolio of cash-generating securities, publicly traded master limited partnerships, and MLP-related entities in the energy sector and energy utility industries. It has an objective of seeking a level of total return with an emphasis on current distributions paid to common shareholders.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund (FEI)
- 2 Industrial Strength Dividend Stocks Melting Up
- Proctor & Gamble Is Going To Set A New High
- AutoNation’s Plans are Keeping Analysts Around
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust MLP and Energy Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.