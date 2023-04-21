FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Raised to $48.00 at Morgan Stanley

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Guggenheim upgraded FirstEnergy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Mizuho cut their target price on FirstEnergy from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on FirstEnergy in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a hold rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.89.

Shares of FE stock opened at $40.53 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $35.32 and a 12 month high of $48.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.44.

FirstEnergy ( NYSE:FE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.03). FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. FirstEnergy’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that FirstEnergy will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio is 219.72%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,214,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,128,322,000 after buying an additional 4,443,050 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,698,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $826,146,000 after buying an additional 5,820,540 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,608,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $486,530,000 after buying an additional 2,807,818 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,226,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $469,974,000 after buying an additional 173,881 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,515,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $315,190,000 after buying an additional 177,489 shares during the period. 81.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission, and Corporate or Other.

