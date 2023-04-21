Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires 153,694 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,320,760 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after buying an additional 153,694 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan makes up approximately 1.4% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $2,026,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flputnam Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 3rd quarter worth $374,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 300,285 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after buying an additional 45,975 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 916,434 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $25,046,000 after buying an additional 70,006 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at $289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $2.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.06. 14,743,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,744,809. The company has a market cap of $55.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.62. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.80 and a fifty-two week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 15.22% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on FCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $24.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 11,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.17, for a total value of $504,139.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,815.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold, and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining, Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining, and Corporate and Other. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Baghdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.