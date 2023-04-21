Fisher Asset Management LLC Boosts Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,991,639 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,790 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.55% of Danaher worth $1,059,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,176 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,284 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 5,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,214,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Stock Up 1.2 %

DHR stock traded up $3.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $251.37. 1,013,944 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,554,197. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $249.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $258.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.73, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.80. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $233.71 and a 52-week high of $303.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Danaher Increases Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $8.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 22.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on Danaher from $340.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on Danaher from $290.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Danaher from $321.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Danaher from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $275.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Danaher in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Danaher news, Director Raymond C. Stevens sold 8,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.27, for a total value of $2,222,510.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,218,282.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Biotechnology, Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental and Applied Solutions. The Biotechnology segment includes the bioprocessing and discovery and medical businesses and offers a range of tools, consumables, and services.

