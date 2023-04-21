Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 156,803 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,900,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 156,803 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.1% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 1.46% of The Goldman Sachs Group worth $1,682,710,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 19,708 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,648 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 224.0% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 74.5% during the fourth quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,010 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. 69.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group raised The Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $370.14 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $345.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $384.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $389.17.

Shares of NYSE:GS traded up $1.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $339.91. 1,005,415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,879,197. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $337.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.88. The stock has a market cap of $113.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.41. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $277.84 and a 12-month high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The investment management company reported $8.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.14 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $12.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 13.23%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 30.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total value of $25,720,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,099,784 shares in the company, valued at $109,951,611.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,105,275 shares of company stock worth $26,412,477. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Global Banking and Markets, Asset and Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions. The Global Banking and Markets segment includes investment banking, equity and debt underwriting, Fixed Income, Currency, and Commodities (FICC) intermediation and financing activities, relationship lending and acquisition financing, and investing activities.

