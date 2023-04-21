Fisher Asset Management LLC Grows Position in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,720,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 548,735 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $447,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GSK. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 339.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 777 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of GSK by 61.3% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.15% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised GSK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,350 ($16.71) to GBX 1,400 ($17.32) in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on GSK in a research note on Sunday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised GSK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on GSK from GBX 1,580 ($19.55) to GBX 1,730 ($21.41) in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,576.88.

GSK Trading Up 0.5 %

GSK traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $36.63. 1,263,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,546,683. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.48. The firm has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.67. GSK plc has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.91.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.30 billion. GSK had a return on equity of 36.37% and a net margin of 43.75%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GSK plc will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

GSK Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.3404 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. GSK’s payout ratio is currently 15.62%.

GSK Profile

(Get Rating)

GSK Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Operations, Research and Development, and Consumer Healthcare. The company was founded in 1715 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.