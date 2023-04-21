Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.22 Billion Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,026,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306,861 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,221,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schubert & Co grew its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 95.0% during the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $7.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $172.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,031,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,435,492. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.83. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.74 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.39% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th were paid a $1.1887 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.70%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NVO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $687.50.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

