Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $1.46 Billion Stock Holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,994,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises about 1.0% of Fisher Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.42% of Eli Lilly and worth $1,461,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,774 shares during the period. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 1st quarter valued at about $561,000. 82.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eli Lilly and alerts:

Eli Lilly and Trading Up 2.4 %

LLY traded up $9.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $383.84. 1,612,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,069,521. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $276.83 and a one year high of $384.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $364.76 billion, a PE ratio of 55.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $339.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.43.

Insider Buying and Selling

Eli Lilly and ( NYSE:LLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.26. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 73.61%. The company had revenue of $7.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.82, for a total transaction of $67,164,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,748,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,505,105,374.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Anne E. White sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.76, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 60,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,711,615.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 689,703 shares of company stock valued at $237,930,004 over the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Eli Lilly and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $444.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $382.84.

About Eli Lilly and

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of diabetes, oncology, immunology, neuroscience, and other products and therapies. The company was founded by Eli Lilly in May 1876 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eli Lilly and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eli Lilly and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.