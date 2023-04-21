Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $968.52 Million Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,598,926 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,069,384 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $968,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Investment CO grew its stake in PayPal by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 63,964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,556,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its stake in PayPal by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,708 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Ignite Planners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 5,099 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Ledge Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,044 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC bought a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,517,000. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of PYPL traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $73.57. The company had a trading volume of 3,665,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,467,283. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $66.39 and a 52-week high of $103.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 26,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $76.17 per share, for a total transaction of $1,985,371.05. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,113,885.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $117.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of PayPal from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

About PayPal

(Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. It manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

Featured Stories

