Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 92,571 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,479,432 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,571 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.89% of Union Pacific worth $1,134,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter worth about $233,000. Roundview Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.8% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 16,608 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after buying an additional 614 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 3.7% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 47,144 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $12,880,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,745 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $225.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $241.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.37.

Insider Transactions at Union Pacific

Union Pacific Stock Down 1.8 %

In other news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 2,500 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.00, for a total transaction of $532,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,080 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,324,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP traded down $3.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $198.95. 1,179,882 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,413,708. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $198.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.58. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.69 and a one year high of $242.65. The company has a market cap of $121.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.84, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.11.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Omaha, NE.

See Also

