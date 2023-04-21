Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 300,077 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.11% of Target worth $759,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,833,900 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,356,122,000 after buying an additional 358,425 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,191,786 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,073,719,000 after buying an additional 852,361 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Target by 20.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,177,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,213,466,000 after buying an additional 1,401,559 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Target by 12.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after buying an additional 269,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $526,762,000 after buying an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TGT. Raymond James upped their target price on Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Target from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays began coverage on Target in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.69.

NYSE:TGT traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $161.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,310,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,139,310. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $137.16 and a 12-month high of $247.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $74.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $164.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The business had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total transaction of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,408,422.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

