Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP

Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,609 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP owned approximately 0.11% of Foot Locker worth $4,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,129,401 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $241,118,000 after purchasing an additional 386,775 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,026,418 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $156,482,000 after purchasing an additional 312,687 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in Foot Locker by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,492,965 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $139,866,000 after purchasing an additional 70,700 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Foot Locker by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,895,754 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $73,118,000 after purchasing an additional 248,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its stake in Foot Locker by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,501,378 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $46,738,000 after purchasing an additional 91,049 shares in the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Insider Transactions at Foot Locker
In other Foot Locker news, VP John A. Maurer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total transaction of $147,035.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $975,514.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Foot Locker Trading Up 1.0 %
NYSE FL opened at $41.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.32. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.85 and a 12 month high of $47.22.
Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 20th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. Foot Locker had a net margin of 3.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.67 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.
Foot Locker Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.82%.
Foot Locker Profile
Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Foot Locker (FL)
- Netflix Increases Buybacks: Can It Complete A Reversal In 2023?
- No, It Isn’t Time To Sell IBM Stock
- Why Philip Morris May Continue to Beat the Broader Market?
- Finding New Technology to Invest in: A Guide
- Genuine Parts Company Is Genuinely A Good Buy
Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.