Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Bought by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,659,333 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,689,124 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 1.19% of Ford Motor worth $554,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its position in shares of Ford Motor by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 64,825 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 11,791 shares during the last quarter. Kades & Cheifetz LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ford Motor by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 324,703 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,776,000 after buying an additional 2,842 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in Ford Motor by 58.2% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 18,239 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sepio Capital LP grew its position in Ford Motor by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 17,278 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares during the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,655,981.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ford Motor news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 24,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $323,298.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares in the company, valued at $6,655,981.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on F shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.22.

Shares of NYSE:F traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.82. 24,970,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,315,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.61 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The firm has a market cap of $47.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.66.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 17.45% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is presently -117.65%.

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

