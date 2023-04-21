Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Pivotal Research from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on FWONK. StockNews.com raised Formula One Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Formula One Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Formula One Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Formula One Group currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.60.

Shares of Formula One Group stock opened at $73.46 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.36. Formula One Group has a 12 month low of $50.00 and a 12 month high of $76.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.66 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 9,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.22, for a total transaction of $663,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,137 shares in the company, valued at $595,791.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 7,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $540,346.52. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $623,276.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders acquired 51,200 shares of company stock worth $1,376,825 and sold 431,031 shares worth $32,208,578. 4.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 64.4% in the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 2,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 74.4% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group in the first quarter valued at $277,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Formula One Group by 20.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 4,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

