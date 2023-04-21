Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, an increase of 14.2% from the March 15th total of 989,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 622,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fortress Biotech

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fortress Biotech during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 113.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,020 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 10,620 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Fortress Biotech by 49.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 47,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 15,657 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Fortress Biotech in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 495.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the last quarter. 27.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fortress Biotech Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FBIO traded down $0.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 212,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 604,488. Fortress Biotech has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.74 and its 200 day moving average is $0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fortress Biotech ( NASDAQ:FBIO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 114.30% and a negative return on equity of 70.29%. The business had revenue of $16.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

FBIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Benchmark reissued a “speculative buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.75.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

