Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Franklin Financial Services Co. (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $29.00 and last traded at $29.25. Approximately 7,478 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 4,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.37.

Franklin Financial Services Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.27 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $129.10 million, a P/E ratio of 8.71 and a beta of 0.53.

Get Franklin Financial Services alerts:

Franklin Financial Services (NASDAQ:FRAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 20.83%. The business had revenue of $18.22 million for the quarter.

Franklin Financial Services Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. Franklin Financial Services’s payout ratio is currently 38.10%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its stake in Franklin Financial Services by 4,189.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 3,812 shares during the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the first quarter worth $152,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Financial Services in the second quarter worth $269,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Franklin Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Franklin Financial Services

(Get Rating)

Franklin Financial Services Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services and offers traditional banking. It offers commercial and retail financial services, including the taking of time, savings and demand deposits, the making of commercial, consumer and mortgage loans, and the providing of safe deposit services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.