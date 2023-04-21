Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO) Trading Up 0%

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCO – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.45 and last traded at $21.40. 1,950 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average session volume of 27,637 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.39.

Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF by 236.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF in the 4th quarter worth $457,000.

About Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF

The Franklin Investment Grade Corporate ETF (FLCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that uses a combined top-down and bottom-up approach to select investment-grade USD-denominated bonds without a duration target. FLCO was launched on Oct 3, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

