FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG) Stock Price Up 0.1%

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (BATS:KNG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.11 and last traded at $51.93. Approximately 67,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $51.88.

FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.18 and a 200-day moving average of $51.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.88.

Institutional Trading of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1776 Wealth LLC increased its position in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 14,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. True Capital Management acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $264,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 2,576 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 76,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,931,000 after buying an additional 18,627 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000.

About FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF

The FT Cboe Vest S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Target Income ETF (KNG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap companies that have increased dividends for at least 25 years, with a partial overlay of covered call options.

