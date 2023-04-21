Fundamental Research Reiterates C$0.54 Price Target for Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV)

Fundamental Research set a C$0.54 target price on Southern Silver Exploration (CVE:SSV – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Southern Silver Exploration Trading Up 2.0 %

SSV stock opened at C$0.26 on Tuesday. Southern Silver Exploration has a 12 month low of C$0.14 and a 12 month high of C$0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.19. The stock has a market cap of C$75.80 million, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.55.

About Southern Silver Exploration

Southern Silver Exploration Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious/base metal properties in North America. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc ores. Its flagship property is the Cerro Las Minitas project that comprises 25 mineral concessions covering an area of approximately 34,415 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

