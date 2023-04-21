Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,134.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.91 ($14.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($14.35). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.23), with a volume of 129,958 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Gamma Communications Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.

Gamma Communications Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at Gamma Communications

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a GBX 10 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.88%. This is a positive change from Gamma Communications’s previous dividend of $5.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Gamma Communications’s payout ratio is 2,941.18%.

In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,382.87). 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Gamma Communications

(Get Rating)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.