Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1,134.91

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,134.91 ($14.04) and traded as high as GBX 1,160 ($14.35). Gamma Communications shares last traded at GBX 1,150 ($14.23), with a volume of 129,958 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($16.09) target price on shares of Gamma Communications in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Gamma Communications Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,134.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,111.92. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,247.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40.
Gamma Communications Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at Gamma Communications
In other news, insider Henrietta Marsh bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,066 ($13.19) per share, with a total value of £21,320 ($26,382.87). 3.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.
About Gamma Communications
Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, and inbound call control services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, network, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.
