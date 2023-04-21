General Electric (NYSE:GE) Position Increased by Securian Asset Management Inc.

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $7,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 7,640.4% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,183,582 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168,291 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in General Electric by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 13,761,615 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,982,000 after acquiring an additional 725,871 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in General Electric by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 86,108,801 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,330,997,000 after acquiring an additional 625,757 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in General Electric by 76.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,281,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $79,333,000 after acquiring an additional 553,960 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in General Electric by 911.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 604,509 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,424,000 after acquiring an additional 544,736 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Get General Electric alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GE shares. Barclays lifted their price target on General Electric from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.53.

General Electric Price Performance

Shares of General Electric stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,026,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,774,699. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 1-year low of $46.55 and a 1-year high of $100.47.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.29%. General Electric’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s payout ratio is -1,066.67%.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.