General Electric (NYSE:GE) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $120.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on General Electric from $88.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Electric from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $96.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Electric has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.53.

Get General Electric alerts:

General Electric Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $99.76 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.16. General Electric has a 12-month low of $46.55 and a 12-month high of $100.47. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $21.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,066.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Addenda Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Prostatis Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in General Electric by 37.5% in the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

About General Electric

(Get Rating)

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.