General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Purchased by Raymond James Trust N.A.

Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 21.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,995 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 8,697 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GM. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 24.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 229,542 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $7,345,000 after purchasing an additional 44,355 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 42,916 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 20,339 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 11,011,984 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $353,374,000 after buying an additional 1,177,413 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GM stock opened at $33.54 on Friday. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.33 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.22 and a 200-day moving average of $37.15.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

In other General Motors news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total transaction of $671,438.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,754.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of General Motors from $82.00 to $76.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Tigress Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.06.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

