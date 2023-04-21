Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) PT Raised to $9.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.
Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.
Genfit Stock Performance
Shares of GNFT opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05.
Institutional Trading of Genfit
Genfit Company Profile
Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.
