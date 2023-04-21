Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT) PT Raised to $9.00

Genfit (NASDAQ:GNFT – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by HC Wainwright from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Genfit’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, FY2026 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.58 EPS.

Separately, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Genfit from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th.

Shares of GNFT opened at $3.85 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.06. Genfit has a twelve month low of $3.02 and a twelve month high of $5.05.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GNFT. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its stake in Genfit by 1,992.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 11,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 11,279 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth $70,000. Optiver Holding B.V. lifted its holdings in Genfit by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 23,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Genfit in the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Genfit by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 35,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares in the last quarter. 4.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genfit SA is a biopharmaceutical company involved in drug discovery and development for the early diagnosis, prevention and treatment of cardiometabolic diseases. The company focuses on the discovery and development of drug candidates in areas of high unmet medical needs corresponding to a lack of suitable treatments.

