Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Receives $7.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.00.

GENI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 13th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Genius Sports from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, March 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GENI. MBE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Genius Sports by 25.3% in the third quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC grew its position in Genius Sports by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC now owns 1,698,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,065,000 after acquiring an additional 58,050 shares during the last quarter. Builders Union LLP bought a new stake in Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth $3,493,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 43,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Genius Sports by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,468,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,390,000 after buying an additional 280,991 shares during the last quarter. 34.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE GENI opened at $4.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $930.01 million, a P/E ratio of -4.70 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.68 and its 200-day moving average is $4.53. Genius Sports has a one year low of $2.20 and a one year high of $5.82.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

