Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Short Interest Update

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,830,000 shares, a decrease of 5.0% from the March 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GPC has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Genuine Parts from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Genuine Parts in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price target on Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Genuine Parts Trading Up 1.3 %

GPC opened at $168.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Genuine Parts has a one year low of $125.55 and a one year high of $187.73.

Genuine Parts Increases Dividend

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 8.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Genuine Parts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.73%.

Insider Transactions at Genuine Parts

In related news, CEO Paul D. Donahue bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $156.08 per share, for a total transaction of $249,728.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in Genuine Parts by 301.9% during the 1st quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 8,666 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares in the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 12,155 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

