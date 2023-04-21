GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL) Sets New 52-Week High at $47.45

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$47.45 and last traded at C$47.35, with a volume of 33461 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$47.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GFL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$39.00 target price on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Thursday, March 9th. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperfrom under weight” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.50.

GFL Environmental Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$44.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$40.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.14. The firm has a market cap of C$16.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.76 and a beta of 1.34.

GFL Environmental Increases Dividend

GFL Environmental ( TSE:GFL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C($0.10). GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 3.10%. The company had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.8512217 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 17th will be given a $0.018 dividend. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.15%. This is an increase from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 14th. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is presently -9.46%.

GFL Environmental Company Profile

GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Stories

