GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $95.87 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. GICTrade has a total market capitalization of $95.87 million and approximately $12,772.07 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GICTrade has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.97 or 0.00003442 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

GICTrade Profile

GICTrade’s launch date was March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

Buying and Selling GICTrade

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

