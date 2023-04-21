Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on GVDNY. Morgan Stanley downgraded Givaudan from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Givaudan from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3,096.67.

Givaudan Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GVDNY opened at $70.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $63.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.34. Givaudan has a twelve month low of $53.49 and a twelve month high of $81.49.

Givaudan Increases Dividend

Givaudan Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.8962 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 27th. This is an increase from Givaudan’s previous dividend of $0.88.

Givaudan SA is engaged in the manufacture and distribution of fragrance and flavour products. It operates through the following segments: Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance and Beauty segment is engaged in the manufacture and sale of fragrance and beauty products into three global business units: Fine Fragrances, Consumer Products, and Fragrance Ingredients and Active Beauty.

