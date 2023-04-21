Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD) Short Interest Down 7.0% in March

Gladstone Capital Co. (NASDAQ:GLAD – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 336,600 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the March 15th total of 362,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 149,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Capital in a research report on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Capital alerts:

Gladstone Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ:GLAD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.46. 142,907 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,936. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.74. The firm has a market cap of $345.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.31. Gladstone Capital has a one year low of $8.21 and a one year high of $12.49.

Gladstone Capital Dividend Announcement

Gladstone Capital ( NASDAQ:GLAD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Gladstone Capital had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The company had revenue of $19.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.76 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gladstone Capital will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.15%. Gladstone Capital’s payout ratio is 230.78%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GLAD. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gladstone Capital in the second quarter valued at about $3,878,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 360,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,194 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Gladstone Capital by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 317,897 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in Gladstone Capital by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 229,916 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Gladstone Capital by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 192,116 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 9,459 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.11% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gladstone Capital is a specialty finance company that invests in debt securities consisting primarily of senior term loans, senior subordinated loans, and junior subordinated loans in small and medium sized companies, that meet certain criteria. The criteria can include some or all of the following: the potential for growth in cash flow, adequate assets for loan collateral, experienced management teams with significant ownership interest in the business, adequate capitalization, profitable operations based on the borrower’s cash flow, reasonable capitalization of the borrower and the potential to realize appreciation and gain liquidity in our equity position, if any.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.