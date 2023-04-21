Glanbia (LON:GLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.94

Glanbia plc (LON:GLB – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 13.94 ($0.17) and last traded at GBX 13.85 ($0.17), with a volume of 39133 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 13.64 ($0.17).

Glanbia Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 12.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 11.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of £37.48 million, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.45.

Get Glanbia alerts:

Glanbia Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 23rd will be given a dividend of €0.19 ($0.21) per share. This represents a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Glanbia’s previous dividend of $0.13. Glanbia’s dividend payout ratio is 4,444.44%.

About Glanbia

Glanbia plc operates as a nutrition company worldwide. The company manufactures and sells sports nutrition and lifestyle nutrition products in various formats, including powders, ready-to-eat bars and snacking foods, and ready-to-drink beverages through various channels, such as specialty retail, online, and gyms, as well the food, drug, mass, and club channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Glanbia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glanbia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.