Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.07. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1,684 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.

Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Global Blue Group by 216.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,876 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 196,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after buying an additional 22,958 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,522,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,753,000 after buying an additional 44,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knighthead Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 14.7% in the third quarter. Knighthead Capital Management LLC now owns 5,470,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,327,000 after buying an additional 699,183 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).

