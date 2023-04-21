Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB) Shares Gap Up to $5.92

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.92, but opened at $6.07. Global Blue Group shares last traded at $5.89, with a volume of 1,684 shares.
The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average of $5.23.
Global Blue Group (NYSE:GB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.51 million during the quarter.
Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Complementary Retail Tech Solutions (CRTS).
