Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA cut its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $5,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GPN traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $109.29. 494,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,543. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.24. The company has a market cap of $28.83 billion, a PE ratio of 247.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.27 and a 12-month high of $143.91.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.08. Global Payments had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 1.24%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,562 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.08, for a total transaction of $176,630.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,858.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, February 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Global Payments from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Global Payments in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price target on Global Payments from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.70.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

