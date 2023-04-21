Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 563,610 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 101% from the previous session’s volume of 280,334 shares.The stock last traded at $22.79 and had previously closed at $23.10.
Global X Cybersecurity ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
The firm has a market capitalization of $712.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.40.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Global X Cybersecurity ETF
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUG. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,711,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,901,000 after purchasing an additional 948,914 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,859,000 after purchasing an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 401,478 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 86.7% in the third quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 593,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,256,000 after purchasing an additional 275,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter.
About Global X Cybersecurity ETF
The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.
