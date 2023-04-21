GMT Capital Corp Boosts Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

GMT Capital Corp lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 725,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,200 shares during the period. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 1.7% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. GMT Capital Corp’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $37,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 66,522 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,016 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,863 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 41,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 56.9% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 29,360 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 10,642 shares during the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SS&C Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SSNC stock traded down $0.40 on Friday, hitting $57.15. The company had a trading volume of 258,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,270,409. The firm has a market cap of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.25 and a twelve month high of $71.18.

SS&C Technologies Dividend Announcement

SS&C Technologies ( NASDAQ:SSNC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.13. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SSNC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.25.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

