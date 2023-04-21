GMT Capital Corp Takes $22.77 Million Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

GMT Capital Corp bought a new stake in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 390,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,768,000. AerCap makes up approximately 1.1% of GMT Capital Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. GMT Capital Corp owned approximately 0.16% of AerCap at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AerCap by 90.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,767,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,992,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743,035 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in AerCap by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,155,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,547 shares during the last quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP raised its holdings in AerCap by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parsifal Capital Management LP now owns 1,629,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,997,000 after acquiring an additional 958,884 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 22.7% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 4,165,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $176,328,000 after purchasing an additional 769,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of AerCap by 289.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 722,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,329,000 after purchasing an additional 537,079 shares in the last quarter. 98.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AerCap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AER traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.69. 443,564 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,244,663. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. AerCap Holdings has a 1 year low of $37.20 and a 1 year high of $66.85. The company has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.99, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.69. AerCap had a negative net margin of 10.35% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AerCap Holdings will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AER. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of AerCap from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of AerCap from $66.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AerCap in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.86.

AerCap Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings NV engages in the leasing, financing, sales, and management of commercial flight equipment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Further Reading

