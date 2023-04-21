goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF) Short Interest Update

goeasy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:EHMEF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 279,200 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the March 15th total of 301,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 199.4 days.

OTCMKTS:EHMEF remained flat at $71.47 during trading hours on Friday. goeasy has a twelve month low of $65.63 and a twelve month high of $115.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.42.

Several analysts have issued reports on EHMEF shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of goeasy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$196.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$175.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$190.00 to C$165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of goeasy from C$200.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th.

goeasy Ltd. engages in the provision of non-prime leasing and lending services. It operates through the Easyfinancial and Easyhome segments. The Easyfinancial segment lends consumers financial assistance. The Easyhome segment represents furniture, electronics, computers, and appliances. The company was founded by Gordon J.

