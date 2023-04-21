Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Purchased by Abundance Wealth Counselors

Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares during the period. Abundance Wealth Counselors’ holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 19.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 17,511 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 18.4% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 30,326 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 4,711 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Golub Capital BDC by 13.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 32,784 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 85,946 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 3,628 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 328,337 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,994,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Golub Capital BDC Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:GBDC opened at $13.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.26 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.94 and a 1 year high of $15.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.34 and a 200-day moving average of $13.33.

Golub Capital BDC Announces Dividend

Golub Capital BDC ( NASDAQ:GBDC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 26.46%. The business had revenue of $136.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Golub Capital BDC’s payout ratio is 194.12%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GBDC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Golub Capital BDC from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Golub Capital BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.25 to $12.25 in a report on Tuesday.

Golub Capital BDC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. They also offer events presentations, financial reporting, stock information, tax information, and analyst coverage services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBDC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.