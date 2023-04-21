Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $508.24

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.24 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.56). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.26), with a volume of 46,057 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Gooch & Housego alerts:

Gooch & Housego Stock Down 3.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a market capitalization of £128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.38.

Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend

Gooch & Housego Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th were issued a GBX 7.90 ($0.10) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. This is an increase from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.70. This represents a dividend yield of 1.71%. Gooch & Housego’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -16,250.00%.

(Get Rating)

Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Gooch & Housego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gooch & Housego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.