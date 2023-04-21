Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $508.24

Gooch & Housego PLC (LON:GHH – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 508.24 ($6.29) and traded as high as GBX 530 ($6.56). Gooch & Housego shares last traded at GBX 506 ($6.26), with a volume of 46,057 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 750 ($9.28) price target on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th.
Gooch & Housego Stock Down 3.0 %
The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.15. The company has a market capitalization of £128.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,600.00 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 493.81 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 508.38.
Gooch & Housego Increases Dividend
Gooch & Housego Company Profile
Gooch & Housego PLC engages in the manufacture and sale of acousto-optics, electro-optics, fiber optics, and precision optics and systems in the United Kingdom, North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Aerospace and Defence, Life Sciences/Biophotonics, and Industrial.
