Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX) Short Interest Update

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE:AJX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the March 15th total of 84,000 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AJX shares. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Great Ajax from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Ajax in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Great Ajax from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.88.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AJX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 2.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 57,853 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in Great Ajax by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 45,166 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 37,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Great Ajax by 6.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 47,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Great Ajax by 194.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,205 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Great Ajax stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.67. 7,553 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 81,309. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. Great Ajax has a twelve month low of $5.91 and a twelve month high of $11.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.99%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 16th. Great Ajax’s dividend payout ratio is currently -79.37%.

Great Ajax is an externally managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, invests, and manages a portfolio of mortgage loans secured by single-family residences and single-family properties.

