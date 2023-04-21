Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Shares Sold by Private Management Group Inc.

Private Management Group Inc. reduced its position in Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 254,512 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 28,749 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.43% of Green Plains worth $7,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPRE. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 28,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $558,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Green Plains by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,709 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $601,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Green Plains by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period.

Get Green Plains alerts:

Green Plains Stock Performance

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.68 and a 200 day moving average of $31.76. Green Plains Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.09 and a 12 month high of $41.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.46). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $914.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Green Plains Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Stephens cut Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Green Plains in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price target on Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.17.

Green Plains Profile

(Get Rating)

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Green Plains Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Plains and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.